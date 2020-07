Articles

Wellements LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona, is issuing a voluntary recall of two lots of its 1oz/30ml bottle of Iron Drops (UPC 729609000098) liquid Dietary Supplement and the sample version being Iron Drops Sample liquid Dietary Supplement because they may contain an undeclared milk allergen. People who

