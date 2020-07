Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 04:00 Hits: 7

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Kouign-amann pastries in 35 stores across Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas and Utah due to undeclared eggs. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if the

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/allergy-alert-undeclared-egg-kouign-amann-pastries-issued-select-whole-foods-market-stores-seven