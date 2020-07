Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 04:00 Hits: 2

UpSpring LLC of Austin, TX is recalling one batch of its 60 ml dark brown glass bottles sold in cartons of "UpSpring Baby Iron + Immunity" dietary supplements because it may contain undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-thr

