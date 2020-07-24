The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New on the Podcast: Jeff Huckaby and Laura Batcha on Organic Farming.

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Jeff Huckaby, President of Grimmway Farms and recently awarded Organic Farmer of the Year, and Laura Batcha, CEO and Executive Director of the Organic Trade Association. They discuss the growth and importance of organic farming in creating sustainable food systems.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

