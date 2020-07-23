Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 04:03 Hits: 5

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. People can become infected with Cyclospora by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite. People living or traveling in countries where cyclosporiasis is endemic may be at increased risk for infection.

Above Images: Infected people shed unsporulated (non-infective; immature) Cyclosporacayetanensis oocysts in their stool; immature oocysts usually require at least 1–2 weeks under favorable laboratory conditions to sporulate and become infective. An unsporulated oocyst, with undifferentiated cytoplasm, is shown (far left), next to a sporulating oocyst that contains two immature sporocysts (A). An oocyst that was mechanically ruptured has released one of its two sporocysts (B). One free sporocyst is shown as well as two free sporozoites, the infective stage of the parasite (C). Oocysts (D) are auto-fluorescent when viewed under ultraviolet microscopy (E).

Thanks to the CDC for scientific information:

Cyclospora: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Cyclospora outbreaks. The Cyclospora Attorneys and Lawyers have represented victims of Cyclospora and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $750 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation.

If you or a family member became ill with a Cyclospora infection after consuming food and you are interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Cyclospora attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/thanks-to-the-cdc-for-scientific-information-on-cyclospora/