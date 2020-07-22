The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New on the Podcast: Teresa Romero Discusses Justice for Farmworkers

President of the largest farmworker labor union in the United States, United Farm Workers, Teresa Romero, talks advocacy, fair wages, and implications of COVID-19 on farm workers.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

