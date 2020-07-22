Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 17:17 Hits: 4



President of the largest farmworker labor union in the United States, United Farm Workers, Teresa Romero, talks advocacy, fair wages, and implications of COVID-19 on farm workers.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post New on the Podcast: Teresa Romero Discusses Justice for Farmworkers appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/07/new-on-the-podcast-teresa-romero-discusses-justice-for-farm-workers/