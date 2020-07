Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 10:06 Hits: 6

A lamington is a spongy cake with chocolate and coconut. A New Zealand charity set a Guinness World Record after baking a roughly 6,000 pound cake. Beating the previous winner by nearly 1,000 pounds.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/22/894074667/thats-a-lot-of-cake-record-set-for-worlds-largest-lamington?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food