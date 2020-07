Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 15:49 Hits: 3

The 2020 Nelson Mandela Prize, which is awarded every five years and recognizes those who dedicate their lives to the service of humanity, will go this year to Marianna Vardinoyannis, of Greece, and Doctor Morissana Kouyaté, of Guinea, it was announced on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1068571