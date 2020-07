Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 22:00 Hits: 2

The escalation of the spread of African swine fever (ASF) has placed most of the world's domestic and wild pig populations under direct threat. To support countries' efforts to protect economies and food security, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) and FAO today launch a joint initiative for the Global Control of ASF.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1298721/icode/