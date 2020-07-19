Si Casa Flores in Grants Pass linked in Oregon Salmonella Outbreak

Articles

Josephine County Public Health reported that a local Salmonella cluster of cases has affected several individuals in Grants Pass, Oregon, after dining at a local restaurant. Josephine County Public Health officials are seeking additional customers who may have also been exposed.

Public Health is investigating a cluster of individuals with documented Salmonella potentially linked to Si Casa Flores, 202 N.E. Beacon Drive in Grants Pass. Two of the individuals have been hospitalized. Public Health specialists conducted an on-site inspection of the facility and collected 17 specimens for laboratory testing, with results expected this weekend.

Due to shared ingredients, the Oregon Health Authority and Josephine County Public Health are asking individuals who may have dined at any of the following Si Casa Flores Corporation locations in Grants Pass from June 25 through July 7 to complete the survey found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DJQTN8D:

Si Casa Flores (202 N.E. Beacon Drive)

Si Casa Express (401 N.W. F St.)

Xpress Trailer (502 Union Ave.)

The purpose of the survey is to gather information needed to assist in the attempt to identify the source of infection. Information is needed from both sick and well customers to identify food items associated with the illness. Those experiencing symptoms should contact their primary care physician.

Salmonella are bacteria that make people sick, according to the CDC. Most people with Salmonella infection have diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. However, some people do not develop symptoms for several weeks after infection and others experience symptoms for several weeks.

Salmonella strains sometimes cause infection in urine, blood, bones, joints or the nervous system and can cause severe disease. Most people recover from Salmonella infection within four to seven days without antibiotics. People who are sick with a Salmonella infection should drink extra fluids as long as diarrhea lasts.

Public Health officials say the likelihood of containing the outbreak in Josephine County is moderate to high. The CDC estimates Salmonella cause about 1.35 million illnesses, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the United States every year.

