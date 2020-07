Articles

Published on Friday, 17 July 2020

Winter Gardens Quality Foods, Inc., is voluntary recalling one of its products: Whole Foods Market Spinach Artichoke Dip carrying the lot code 248 and Use By: 07/26/20, because of an undeclared allergen (Egg). Consumers who have a food allergy or have severe sensitivity to Egg should not consume the

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/allergy-alert-issued-winter-gardens-quality-foods-inc-undeclared-egg-spinach-artichoke-dip