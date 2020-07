Articles

Happy Colon Foods, LLC of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is recalling Happy Colon YUM Shortbread Cookie and Happy Colon Mmmm Chocolate Chip Cookie, because they may contain undeclared milk.

