USDA Ensures Food, Funding during Pandemic

This is a challenging time for many Americans when access to food is more essential than ever. Thankfully, USDA’s vital partners are helping feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. And for that, we couldn’t be more grateful. To support these important efforts, USDA is stepping up to provide over $6 billion worth of food and administrative resources in response to the crisis.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/07/16/usda-ensures-food-funding-during-pandemic

