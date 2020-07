Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

The joint OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2020-2029 report finds that over the next ten years supply growth is going to outpace demand growth, causing real prices of most commodities to remain at or below their current levels.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1298333/icode/