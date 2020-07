Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 06:43 Hits: 9

Authors: GM Watch

A growing number of scientists think that the COVID-19 virus may have been genetically engineered and/or a lab escape – but they can't get their evidence published in journals

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19475-journals-censor-lab-origin-theory-for-sars-cov-2