Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 17:08 Hits: 5



Today on Food Talk With Dani Nierenberg, James Rogers, the founder of Apeel Sciences, talks with Dani about how Apeel uses plant-based materials to extend the shelf life of produce and reduce food waste. Rogers, who has a doctoral degree in materials sciences, explains how he and a team of engineers invented Apeel based on a lofty idea. Investors in Apeel include Oprah Winfrey and singer Katy Perry, and Rogers talks with Dani about why more people should be engaged in food waste reduction.

Later, Dani talks with Lauren Baker, the director of programs for the Global Alliance for the Future of Food. The alliance is made up of over two dozen international nonprofits and is dedicated to building more resilient and equitable food systems that account for the true costs of food production. She discusses this concept of true-cost accounting, inclusive philanthropy, and how to transform good ideas into lasting change.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. While you’re listening, please subscribe, rate, and review the show—it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post New on the Podcast: James Rogers and Lauren Baker on Turning Big Ideas into Food System Realities appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/07/new-on-the-podcast-james-rogers-and-lauren-baker-on-turning-big-ideas-into-food-system-realities/