Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 09:08 Hits: 4

Pub owners in the United Kingdom have to deal with all the beer that became dated during the lockdown. When disposed of properly, suppliers will give them credit for beer that wasn't sold.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/13/890328360/how-does-dumping-beer-help-british-pubs-survive-the-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food