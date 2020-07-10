The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

APHIS-Trained Canines are Ready for their Close-ups: Dogs Featured on Disney+’s It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

A few of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) affiliated canines are showing off their “sniffs” and talents to the world in the Disney+ weekly series, “It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer”. The 10-episode series that began airing on Friday, May 15 will feature APHIS operated Hawaiian Geese canine teams, APHIS trained brown tree snake canine teams and APHIS trained Beagle Brigade teams. The canine teams will be featured in the season’s final two episodes.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/07/10/aphis-trained-canines-are-ready-their-close-ups-dogs-featured-disneys-its

