Same Fresh Express processing plant in Streamwood, Illinois implicated in 2020 and 2018 Cyclospora Outbreaks

Illnesses in 2018 hit at least 511 and hospitalized 24. So far in 2020, at least 546 sickened and 34 hospitalized – if you count Canada. And, there are more to count.

FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing to determine the cause and source of the outbreak. Salad ingredients (iceberg lettuce, carrots, red cabbage) continue to be items of interest in the investigation. FDA’s inspection continues at the Fresh Express production facility in Streamwood, Illinois.

As of July 8, 2020, CDC is reporting a total of 509 cases across 8 states.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has issued a public health notice regarding an outbreak of Cyclospora infections in Canada (37 reported ill in three provinces). Exposure to certain Fresh Express brand salad products containing iceberg lettuce, carrots, and red cabbage, has been identified as a likely source of the outbreak. The Public Health Agency of Canada, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, FDA and CDC are collaborating on these ongoing Cyclospora investigations.

FDA continues to work with retailers to ensure the potentially adulterated products are effectively removed from the marketplace. As this outbreak investigation continues, the FDA will provide additional updates to this advisory. This is the area, in addition to Canada, that the product was distributed.

See the following press releases for complete details on the recalled products:

This sounds a bit too familiar?

In 2018, CDC was notified of 511 laboratory-confirmed cases of Cyclospora infections in people from 15 states and New York City who reported consuming a variety of salads from McDonald’s restaurants in the Midwest.

Twenty-four (24) people were hospitalized.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicated that salads purchased from McDonald’s restaurants were one likely source of this outbreak.

On July 13, 2018, McDonald’s voluntarily stopped selling salads at over 3,000 locations in 14 states. The company has since reported that it has replaced the supplier of salad mix in those states.

On July 26, 2018, the FDA completed final analysis of an unused package of romaine lettuce and carrot mix distributed to McDonald’s by the Fresh Express processor in Streamwood, IL. The analysis confirmed the presence of Cyclospora in that sample.

