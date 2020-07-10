New on the Podcast: Alex Morgan on the Rainforest Alliance’s Innovative 2020 Certification Program.

Articles

Friday, 10 July 2020

On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani talks with Alex Morgan, Chief Markets Officer of Rainforest Alliance. They discuss the potential impacts of the Rainforest Alliance’s 2020 Certification Program and how it can improve the economic, social, and environmental conditions of smallholder farmers.

