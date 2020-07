Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 21:28 Hits: 4

To be in compliance with FDA Drug Regulations, Sundial is requesting an immediate recall, removal and return, of all Sundial Products, distributed from the period beginning January 1, 2014 through current, that have labeling containing/making drug claims stating the product(s) can diagnose, cure, mi

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/sundial-herbal-products-recalling-products-attached-because-these-products-were-misbranded-products