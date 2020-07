Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 22:00 Hits: 4

EcorNaturaSí and the Mountain Partnership Secretariat, hosted by FAO, today joined forces to better the lives of people living in rural areas and fragile ecosystems, such as mountains, forests and islands, and develop more inclusive food and agriculture systems.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1297451/icode/