Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020

KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND) is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Oats & Honey Granola with Toasted Coconut pouches due to the presence of sesame seeds, which is not listed as an ingredient in the product. The label does list “sesame seeds” under the “May Contain” statement.

