Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 17:33 Hits: 4

Today on the podcast, Dani talks with the founder of GT’s Living Foods, GT Dave, about the rise of kombucha and the future of the industry.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post New on the Podcast: GT Dave Discusses Preserving the Integrity of Kombucha appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/07/new-on-the-podcast-gt-dave-discusses-preserving-the-integrity-of-kombucha/