Federal Incentives for Businesses to Donate Food

Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020

If businesses have an excess inventory of wholesome food, they can donate it to hunger relief organizations, such as food banks, food pantries, and community-based organizations, to help families in need. These donations are particularly important in challenging economic times. Donating food can also help businesses with their bottom line and divert food from being dumped in landfills, which in turn helps the environment.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/07/08/federal-incentives-businesses-donate-food