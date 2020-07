Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020

The German Press Agency says sausage vending has gotten popular, especially in places where butcher shops close early. The country has more than a half million machines selling things like bratwurst.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/08/888846323/vending-machines-help-germans-with-late-night-sausage-cravings?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food