Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 21:11 Hits: 4

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Kari Hamerschlag, Deputy Director of the Food and Agriculture Program at Friends of the Earth. They discuss Kari’s work on plant-forward, climate-friendly food service initiatives, and advocacy efforts to protect the health and safety of frontline food workers.

The post New on the Podcast: Kari Hamerschlag on Advocating for Worker Protections and Healthier Climate-Friendly Food. appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/07/new-on-the-podcast-kari-hamerschlag-on-advocating-for-worker-protections-and-healthier-climate-friendly-food/