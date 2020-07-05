The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Director-General proposes new structure to make FAO agile and efficient

Category: Food Hits: 1

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, today presented to the FAO Council a second set of measures to reform the UN agency. These follow those approved by the Council in December 2019, aimed at making FAO more agile, efficient and accountable. Qu also outlined the current and future challenges facing food security and agriculture at large, and his vision to respond to them.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1296760/icode/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version