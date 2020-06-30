Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 13:54 Hits: 3

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani is joined by Rowen White, the director and founder of organic seed cooperative Sierra Seeds. White is a seed keeper from the Mohawk community of Akwesasne and is an advocate for Indigenous seed sovereignty, and she talks to Dani about the important connections between seeds and people.

Later, Viraj Puri, the CEO and co-founder of Gotham Greens, tells Dani why indoor urban greenhouses have the potential to transform the food system. Gotham Greens operates sustainable greenhouses in five states and supplies salad greens, herbs, and salad dressings nationally and over the last few months, has been working to keep their workers safe and their supply chains strong.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/06/new-on-the-podcast-rowen-white-talks-indigenous-seed-sovereignty-and-viraj-puri-says-urban-greenhouses-can-transform-produce/