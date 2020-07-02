The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New on the Podcast: Kari Hamerschlag on Advocating for Worker Protections and Healthier Climate-Friendly Food.

Category: Food Hits: 4

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Kari Hamerschlag, Deputy Director of the Food and Agriculture Program at Friends of the Earth. They discuss Kari’s work on plant-forward, climate-friendly food service initiatives, and advocacy efforts to protect the health and safety of frontline food workers.

The post New on the Podcast: Kari Hamerschlag on Advocating for Worker Protections and Healthier Climate-Friendly Food. appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/07/new-on-the-podcast-kari-hamerschlag-on-advocating-for-worker-protections-and-healthier-climate-friendly-food/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version