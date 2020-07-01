The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New on the Podcast: Ricardo Salvador talks Science Advocacy

Ricardo Salvador, Director of the Food and Environment program at the Union of Concerned Scientists joins the podcast to talk about experience with research and advocacy, and the importance of evidence-based research in U.S. food policy.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

 

The post New on the Podcast: Ricardo Salvador talks Science Advocacy appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/07/new-on-the-podcast-ricardo-salvador-talks-science-advocacy-and-marcel-van-ooyen-discusses-farmers-markets-as-essential-businesses/

