New on the Podcast: Ricardo Salvador talks Science Advocacy and Marcel Van Ooyen Discusses Farmers’ Markets as Essential Businesses

Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020

Ricardo Salvador, Director of the Food and Environment program at the Union of Concerned Scientists joins the podcast to talk about experience with research and advocacy, and the importance of evidence-based policy in U.S. food policy. President and CEO of GrowNYC, New York’s largest environmental organization, Marcel Van Ooyen, discusses the role of farmers’ markets during the coronavirus and how their programs are addressing food access inequality in the city.

