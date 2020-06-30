Trees and Shrubs Protect Crops and Generate Income for Farmers

Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 17:11 Hits: 2

Across the United States, farmers are taking innovative approaches to foster environmental stewardship and economic viability through a common conservation practice called the riparian forest buffer. Supporting production while enhancing conservation is an important goal of both US Department of AgricultureSecretary Perdue’s Agriculture Innovation Agenda (PDF, 196 KB) and of the USDA Forest Service. Agroforestry, the intentional integration of trees and crops and/or livestock to meet economic, conservation, and social goals, is one strategy that offers many innovative “productive conservation” options, including riparian buffers.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/06/30/trees-and-shrubs-protect-crops-and-generate-income-farmers