Hy-Vee recalls more salads over Cyclospora concerns

Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is recalling an additional 12 salads across its eight-state region due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Cyclospora. The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express – which manufactures the product – announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) expanded its investigation of an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest section of the United States. The 12 salads are in addition to the 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product that Hy-Vee pulled last week after initial notification of the investigation. Hy-Vee now has 13 private label bagged salad products (all expiration dates) that are being recalled as a result.

The products were distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The list below outlines the 13 products that have been recalled. No other Hy-Vee branded salads are impacted by today’s recall.

UPCDESCRIPTIONSIZE
0-07450-24669HY-VEE SOUTHWEST CHOPPED SALAD KIT13.4 OZ
0-07545-12053HY-VEE SHREDDED ICEBERG8 OZ
0-75450-08530HY-VEE VEGGIE DELUXE SALAD12 OZ
0-75450-12046HY-VEE GREENER SUPREME BLEND12 OZ
0-75450-12047HY-VEE AMERICAN BLEND SALAD12 OZ
0-75450-12048HY-VEE ITALIAN BLEND SALAD10 OZ
0-75450-12051HY-VEE COLESLAW MIX16 OZ
0-75450-12058HY-VEE ROMAINE GARDEN SALAD12 OZ
0-75450-24668HY-VEE ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD KIT13.7 OZ
0-75450-24670HY-VEE SUNFLOWER CHOPPED SALAD KIT13.2 OZ
0-75450-24672HY-VEE CHIPOTLE CHEDDAR CHOPPED KIT11.4 OZ
0-75450-24674HY-VEE GARDEN SALAD12 OZ
0-75450-24715HY-VEE AVOCADO RANCH CHOPPED KIT12.8 OZ

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after ingestion of Cyclospora. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever. If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems may be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/hy-vee-recalls-more-salads-over-cyclospora-concerns/

