The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New on the Podcast: Dr. Felix Kwame Yeboah on Youth-Powered Agricultural Development

Category: Food Hits: 2

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Dr. Felix Kwame Yeboah, social science researcher and professor of international development at Michigan State University. They discuss Yeboah’s recent work at the intersection of land access, youth livelihoods and agricultural policy in sub-Saharan Africa.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post New on the Podcast: Dr. Felix Kwame Yeboah on Youth-Powered Agricultural Development appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/06/new-on-the-podcast-dr-felix-kwame-yeboah-on-youth-powered-agricultural-development/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version