Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 04:00 Hits: 4

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Red Velvet Cheesecake Slices from 36 stores in California, Boise, Idaho, and Reno, Nevada, due to an undeclared tree nut (walnut) allergen.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/allergy-alert-undeclared-tree-nut-red-velvet-cheesecake-slices-issued-whole-foods-market-stores