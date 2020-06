Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 04:00 Hits: 3

Norpac Fisheries Export is recalling all fresh shrimp poke distributed in the Hawaiian Island between May 11, 2020 and June 25, 2020 because it has potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/norpac-fisheries-export-recalls-shrimp-poke-due-possible-health-risk