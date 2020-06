Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 04:00 Hits: 2

Fresh Express, out of an abundance of caution, has issued a voluntary recall of branded and private label salad products produced at its Streamwood, IL facility that contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrot ingredients due to a possible health risk from Cyclospora. According to the Centers

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/fresh-express-issues-precautionary-recall-products-containing-iceberg-red-cabbage-and-carrots