Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 11:27 Hits: 4

A lot more Americans seem to have taken up baking since the pandemic began. Maggie Perry, on the team that answers King Arthur Flour's Baker's Hotline, reveals what people ask.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/29/884570485/king-arthur-flours-helpline-rises-to-the-challenge-of-influx-of-bakers-questions?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food