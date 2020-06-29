New on the Podcast: Birgit Cameron and Kurt Beardslee Talk Recent Executive Order and the Fight to Restore Wild Fish Populations

Articles

Published on Monday, 29 June 2020

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Managing Director of Patagonia Provisions, Birgit Cameron talks about Patagonia’s recent film “Artifishal.” Cameron also shares how Patagonia’s partnerships are working to create a fair workplace and use regenerative methods to restore the environment. Dani also speaks with Kurt Beardslee, a co-founder and Executive Director of the Wild Fish Conservancy. They discuss the recent Executive Order that allows for large scale fish farming and how this order could affect wild fish populations, human health, local fishermen, and coastal economies.

