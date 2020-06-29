The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New on the Podcast: Birgit Cameron and Kurt Beardslee Talk Recent Executive Order and the Fight to Restore Wild Fish Populations

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Managing Director of Patagonia Provisions, Birgit Cameron talks about Patagonia’s recent film “Artifishal.” Cameron also shares how Patagonia’s partnerships are working to create a fair workplace and use regenerative methods to restore the environment. Dani also speaks with Kurt Beardslee, a co-founder and Executive Director of the Wild Fish Conservancy. They discuss the recent Executive Order that allows for large scale fish farming and how this order could affect wild fish populations, human health, local fishermen, and coastal economies. 

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

 

