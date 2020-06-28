The CDC and FDA weigh in on the Fresh Express Cyclospora Outbreak linked to Walmart, ALDI, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco – by the numbers

Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 02:13 Hits: 4

Illness Onset Date Range: 5/11/2020 – 6/17/2020

Total Illnesses: 206

Hospitalizations: 23

States with cases and numbers of ill : Iowa (74), Illinois (57), Kansas (1), Minnesota (25), Missouri (10), Nebraska (20), North Dakota (6), Wisconsin (13)

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite that is so small it can only be seen under a microscope. When people eat food or drink water that’s contaminated with Cyclospora, they can get an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis.

Cyclospora is generally transmitted when infected feces contaminate food or water. It’s unlikely to be transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time (days to weeks) after being passed in a bowel movement to become infectious for another person.

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners continue to investigate a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections potentially linked to ALDI, Hy-Vee, Walmart, and Jewel-Osco grocery store brand salads containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots. ALDI’s Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads, Hy-Vee’s Garden Salad, Jewel-Osco’s Signature Farms Garden Salad, and Walmart’s Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad” have been recalled. All of the recalled salads were sold in mid-western states. Fresh Express is the manufacturer of each of these recalled salads. FDA continues to investigate whether other retail brands of these salads may be impacted.

Consumers should not eat, and restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve any Fresh Express products currently on the market that were made in the Streamwood, Illinois, production facility and contain either iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, or carrots. These products are identifiable with a product code beginning with a “Z.”

The Fresh Express production facility in Streamwood, Illinois has recently produced salad products that may have the potential to contain Cyclospora.

Additionally, consumers should not eat, and restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve recalled Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad, recalled Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad, Walmart’s Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad or recalled ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden salad.

The Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salads were sold in stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

The Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads were sold in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa.

The ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads were sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The recalled

Walmart brand Marketside Classic Iceberg Salads were sold in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Although the investigation is ongoing, CDC’s analysis of epidemiologic information indicates that bagged salads from ALDI, Hy-Vee, Walmart, and Jewel-Osco grocery stores are a likely cause of the illnesses.

FDA has begun an inspection at the Fresh Express production facility in Streamwood, Illinois, and has concerns that other products made with iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, or carrots may have the potential to be contaminated with Cyclospora. FDA has discussed these concerns with Fresh Express and the firm has agreed to recall the products of concern. More information on the recall will be forthcoming from Fresh Express.

FDA has also initiated a traceback investigation to determine supplier and distributor information to find the cause and source of the outbreak.

There may be additional retailers and products impacted by this outbreak. FDA is working with Fresh Express to identify other retailers it has supplied with products containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots.

Cyclospora: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Cyclospora outbreaks. The Cyclospora Attorneys and Lawyers have represented victims of Cyclospora and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $750 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation.

If you or a family member became ill with a Cyclospora infection after consuming food and you are interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Cyclospora attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/the-cdc-and-fda-weigh-in-on-the-fresh-express-cyclospora-outbreak-linked-to-walmart-aldi-hy-vee-and-jewel-osco-by-the-numbers/