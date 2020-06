Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 20:26 Hits: 5

Authors: GM Watch

Members of lead law firms who won trials pitting cancer patients against Monsanto are considering challenging the terms of proposed “class action” settlement

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19453-challenge-eyed-to-class-action-plan-for-bayer-roundup-settlement