Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020

Fresh Express, out of an abundance of caution, has issued a recall of a limited quantity of Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad from select stores as a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from Cyclospora.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/fresh-express-voluntarily-issues-recall-limited-quantity-marketside-classic-iceberg-salad