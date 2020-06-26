Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 16:16 Hits: 5

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Dr. Felix Kwame Yeboah, social science researcher and professor of international development at Michigan State University. They discuss Yeboah’s recent work at the intersection of land access, youth livelihoods and agricultural policy in sub-Saharan Africa.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post New on the Podcast: Dr. Felix Kwame Yeboah on Youth-Powered Agricultural Development appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/06/new-on-the-podcast-dr-felix-kwame-yeboah-on-youth-powered-agricultural-development/