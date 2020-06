Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 12:10 Hits: 3

Thousands of professional and home bakers around the world are participating in virtual bake sales to benefit charities that support the lives of Black people.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Liz Rosado)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/20/881075595/bakers-against-racism-aims-to-fight-injustice-with-the-power-of-food?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food