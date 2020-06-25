New on the Podcast: Rebecca Eyre on Equity in Eating Disorder Treatment and Curt Ellis on FoodCorps and Food and Nutrition Education

Articles

Thursday, 25 June 2020

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Curt Ellis, Co-Founder and CEO of FoodCorps and Rebecca Eyre, CEO of Project HEAL.

Dani and Curt discuss how FoodCorps service members lead hands-on food and nutrition education in schools across the United States, why healthy school meals are so important, and the impact FoodCorps members have on healthy food access in the communities they serve.

Then, Dani and Rebecca discuss how advocates and workers across the food system can help destigmatize, educate about, or care for people with eating disorders. They also talk about Project HEAL’s Communities of Healing, why access to treatment is inequitable, and the importance of having support groups specifically for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

