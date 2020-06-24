New on the Podcast: Carlotta Mast on the Natural Products Industry and Russell Diez-Canseco talks Conscious Capitalism

Articles

Today on Food Talk, Carlotta Mast joins Dani to talk about her role as VP of Content and the Market Leader for the New Hope Network and how the natural products industry is adapting to market disruptions caused by COVID-19. And Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO of Vital Farms, discusses the benefits of ethically raised eggs, climate change in the pasture belt, and a Conscious Capitalism business model.

