Cyclospora Outbreak Linked to Salad spikes to 122 in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin – Fresh Express a likely Link

Cases will likely be in all of these states soon: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Salads contaminated with Cyclospora were sold at other stores (Walmart). All salads appear to have been manufactured by one processor (Fresh Express)

122 people with laboratory-confirmed Cyclospora infections and who reported eating bagged salad mix before getting sick have been reported from 7 Midwestern states (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin). Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2020 to June 15, 2020. 19 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Epidemiologic evidence indicates that ALDI Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad, Hy-Vee brand Garden Salad, or Jewel-Osco brand Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad are a likely source of this outbreak.

Bagged salad mixes from ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco do not explain all of the illnesses in this outbreak.

CDC and FDA continue to investigate to determine whether other products are a source of illnesses in this outbreak.

The CDC and FDA warn do not eat, sell, or serve:

ALDI recalled Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin

Hy-Vee recalled Hy-Vee brand 12-ounce bagged Garden Salad sold in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Jewel-Osco recalled Signature Farms brand 12-ounce bagged Garden Salad sold in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa.

Sounds a bit familiar?

In 2018, the CDC, public health and regulatory officials in multiple states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigated a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora cayetanensis infections.

As of September 11, 2018, CDC was notified of 511 laboratory-confirmed cases of Cyclospora infections in people from 15 states and New York City who reported consuming a variety of salads from McDonald’s restaurants in the Midwest.

Twenty-four (24) people were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicated that salads purchased from McDonald’s restaurants were one likely source of this outbreak.

On July 13, 2018, McDonald’s voluntarily stopped selling salads at over 3,000 locations in 14 states. The company has since reportedExternal that it has replaced the supplier of salad mix in those states.

On July 26, 2018, the FDA completed final analysis of an unused package of romaine lettuce and carrot mix distributed to McDonald’s by the Fresh Express processor in Streamwood, IL. The analysis confirmed the presence of Cyclospora in that sample.

