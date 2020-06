Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 13:29 Hits: 2

Wisconsin students across the state adapted to the new normal with e-Learning studies since the Badger State entered the “Safer at Home” status in late March. If you live in a metro area, you probably didn’t struggle with lack of service or low bandwidth. But in the rural areas, it was a big challenge.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/06/23/wisconsin-telecommunications-cooperatives-step-support-e-learning