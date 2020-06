Articles

Mount Franklin Foods, LLC dba Azar Nut Company of El Paso, TX is voluntarily recalling its 5-ounce packages of "7-Select Yogurt Pretzels" because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume t

